LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This should be a fun day for men's college basketball fans.
There are more than three dozen games on the schedule, including a juicy Top 25 matchup between Purdue and Illinois, which will tip at noon in Champaign, Illinois, as part of the league's push to honor Dr. Martin Luther King.
As that game begins, we'll discover if Gonzaga will return to No. 1 in the AP college basketball Top 25 or if the honor will go to Auburn for the first time in program history. Bye, bye Baylor. Move toward the back of the line.
My ballot will make Charles Barkley happy.
1. Auburn (16-1) -- The Tigers' only loss was in double OT to UConn, they've won three SEC road games and Jabari Smith is amazing.
2. Gonzaga (14-2) -- I expect the Zags to be atop the poll when every ballot is counted.
3. Arizona (14-1) -- After opening with three conference home games, the Wildcats play their next three away from Tucson.
4. Kansas (14-2) -- The Jayhawks escaped Iowa State and then punished West Virginia.
5. Houston (15-2) -- The Cougars are the last unbeaten in the AAC while Penny Hardaway and Memphis have lost 3 times in league play.
6. Duke (14-2) -- The Blue Devils are favored to win all of their remaining games at Ken Pomeroy.
7. Purdue (14-2) -- The Boilermakers lost at Illinois by 8 points last season.
8. Illinois (13-3) -- The Illini have won 11 of their last 12 and the only loss was to Arizona.
9. Kentucky (14-3) -- The Wildcats play the two teams ahead of them in the SEC standings -- Texas A&M and Auburn -- on the road this week.
10. Baylor (15-2) -- Not only did the Bears lose twice, they lost twice at home.
11. UCLA (11-2) -- It was strange watching the Bruins play in an empty Pauley Pavilion -- and lose to Oregon.
12. Villanova (13-4) -- Jay Wright's team has won six straight Big East games and put a 40-point uppercut on Butler Sunday.
13. Wisconsin (14-2) -- The Badgers have already banked two Big Ten road wins.
14. Michigan State (14-3) -- Sources say the Spartans couldn't beat Northwestern even while benefiting from several outrageous whistles Saturday.
15. Loyola Chicago (13-2) -- The Ramblers' only two losses were to Michigan State and Auburn.
16. USC (14-2) -- The Trojans lost two homes games and sit only one spot ahead of Indiana in Pomeroy's ratings.
17. Ohio State (11-4) -- For some reason the Buckeyes play IUPUI Tuesday.
18. LSU (15-2) -- A home loss to Arkansas without Eric Musselman there to coach his team?
19. Texas A&M (15-2) -- The Aggies have a chance to confirm their credentials when Kentucky visits College Station Wednesday.
20. Iowa State (14-3) -- The Cyclones have lost three of their last five.
21. Providence (14-2) -- COVID kept the Friars idle last week.
22. Xavier (13-3) -- The Musketeers bounced back from losing to Villanova by defeating Creighton.
23. Texas Tech (13-4) -- How do you start the week by defeating Baylor and then end it by losing to Kansas State?
24. Iowa (13-4) -- Skeptics thought the Hawkeyes would disappear without Luka Garza, Joe Weiskamp and Jack Nunge. Hasn't happened.
25. Davidson (14-2) -- Steph Curry University is the current frontrunner in the Atlantic 10.
