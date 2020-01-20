LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — We’ve reached the point in the college basketball season where there are about 17 teams to fill the necessary slots in the AP Top 25.
When a team has lost four or sometimes five games by mid-January, it should be hard for their fan base to howl about where they are ranked.
But they will.
On to this week’s ballot.
1. Baylor (15-1) — Some people wonder if Florida can take down the Bears Saturday in Gainesville. I don’t see it.
2. Gonzaga (20-1) — Do you remember who beat the Zags? It was Michigan, which should no longer be ranked.
3. Florida State (16-2) — The Seminoles have won nine straight since losing to Indiana.
4. Kansas (14-3) — The Jayhawks should be favored to win their next nine.
5. Louisville (15-3) — The Cardinals need somebody to topple Florida State. David Johnson is a keeper.
6. Duke (15-3) — Hard to justify the losses to Stephen F. Austin and Clemson. But I guess I have by ranking the Blue Devils this high.
7. San Diego State (19-0) — The Greatest Team in the history of college basketball. Just ask their modest fans.
8. Dayton (16-2) — The Flyers’ win at Saint Louis was their third overtime game this season.
9. Michigan State (14-4) — The Spartans’ have played five of their seven Big Ten games at home. That ratio won’t continue.
10. Seton Hall (14-4) — I’m not sure about the price but the Pirates would not be a bad sleeper pick to win the national title.
11. West Virginia (14-3) — Didn’t expect a 16-point loss to Kansas State — and neither did Bob Huggins.
12. Kentucky (13-4) — Some will have the Wildcats lower because they’ve lost to three teams that won’t make the NCAA Tournament.
13. Villanova (14-3) — The Wildcats have a Top 15 offense but a Top 80 defense.
14. Butler (15-3) — The Bulldogs’ losing streak is likely to stretch to three at Villanova Tuesday.
15. Oregon (15-4) — I should have dropped the Ducks more for losing to Washington State but consider the alternatives.
16. Auburn (15-2) — Quick TKO losses against Alabama and Florida were flashing lights.
17. Maryland (14-4) — The Terps have lost all four road games — and play their next two away from home.
18. Iowa (13-5) — Three straight Big Ten wins and the Hawkeyes get their next two at home. On the move.
19. Texas Tech (12-5) — The Red Raiders will tune up for Kentucky’s Saturday visit with a game at TCU.
20. Illinois (13-5) — A Show Me Week for the Illini with trips to Purdue and Michigan.
21. Memphis (14-3) — Please re-think that paint job on your court, Tigers. Hideous.
22. Rutgers (14-4) — If you check the Big Ten standings, the Scarlet Knights trail only Michigan State.
23 Arizona (13-5) — Solid wins over Utah and Colorado this week.
24. East Tennessee State (17-3) — Before you complain, the Pirates have taken Wofford’s spot atop the Southern Conference and took $100,00o of LSU’s money to win at LSU. Maybe Odell Beckham covered the tab.
25. Florida (12-5) — Have the Gators figured it out? Check back after they play LSU and Baylor this week.
