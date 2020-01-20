LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — We’ve reached the point in the college basketball season where there are about 17 teams to fill the necessary slots in the AP Top 25.

When a team has lost four or sometimes five games by mid-January, it should be hard for their fan base to howl about where they are ranked.

But they will.

On to this week’s ballot.

1. Baylor (15-1) — Some people wonder if Florida can take down the Bears Saturday in Gainesville. I don’t see it.

2. Gonzaga (20-1) — Do you remember who beat the Zags? It was Michigan, which should no longer be ranked.

3. Florida State (16-2) — The Seminoles have won nine straight since losing to Indiana.

4. Kansas (14-3) — The Jayhawks should be favored to win their next nine.

5. Louisville (15-3) — The Cardinals need somebody to topple Florida State. David Johnson is a keeper.

6. Duke (15-3) — Hard to justify the losses to Stephen F. Austin and Clemson. But I guess I have by ranking the Blue Devils this high.

7. San Diego State (19-0) — The Greatest Team in the history of college basketball. Just ask their modest fans.

8. Dayton (16-2) — The Flyers’ win at Saint Louis was their third overtime game this season.

9. Michigan State (14-4) — The Spartans’ have played five of their seven Big Ten games at home. That ratio won’t continue.

10. Seton Hall (14-4) — I’m not sure about the price but the Pirates would not be a bad sleeper pick to win the national title.

11. West Virginia (14-3) — Didn’t expect a 16-point loss to Kansas State — and neither did Bob Huggins.

12. Kentucky (13-4) — Some will have the Wildcats lower because they’ve lost to three teams that won’t make the NCAA Tournament.

13. Villanova (14-3) — The Wildcats have a Top 15 offense but a Top 80 defense.

14. Butler (15-3) — The Bulldogs’ losing streak is likely to stretch to three at Villanova Tuesday.

15. Oregon (15-4) — I should have dropped the Ducks more for losing to Washington State but consider the alternatives.

16. Auburn (15-2) — Quick TKO losses against Alabama and Florida were flashing lights.

17. Maryland (14-4) — The Terps have lost all four road games — and play their next two away from home.

18. Iowa (13-5) — Three straight Big Ten wins and the Hawkeyes get their next two at home. On the move.

19. Texas Tech (12-5) — The Red Raiders will tune up for Kentucky’s Saturday visit with a game at TCU.

20. Illinois (13-5) — A Show Me Week for the Illini with trips to Purdue and Michigan.

21. Memphis (14-3) — Please re-think that paint job on your court, Tigers. Hideous.

22. Rutgers (14-4) — If you check the Big Ten standings, the Scarlet Knights trail only Michigan State.

23 Arizona (13-5) — Solid wins over Utah and Colorado this week.

24. East Tennessee State (17-3) — Before you complain, the Pirates have taken Wofford’s spot atop the Southern Conference and took $100,00o of LSU’s money to win at LSU. Maybe Odell Beckham covered the tab.

25. Florida (12-5) — Have the Gators figured it out? Check back after they play LSU and Baylor this week.

