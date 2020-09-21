LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Better get your work done early this weekend.
Last weekend, there were 19 games that involved at least one Bowl Championship Series college football program.
This weekend, if everybody keeps the novel coronavirus in check, there will be 35, including Louisville and Kentucky trying to topple Top 25 opponents on the road. Welcome the Southeastern and Big 12 conferences to the scene.
Back to the business at hand -- the latest Top Five/Bottom Five.
Top Five.
1. Miami: I'm not going to say The U is back because they came to Louisville and beat the Cardinals by two touchdowns
They were back under Al Golden -- until they weren't.
They were back under Mark Richt -- until they weren't.
When Miami gets to 4-0, not 2-0, I'll forget they lost their final three games last season and shuffled their coaching staff.
But … it's good time to be Miami. The Hurricanes surged to No. 12 in the AP Top 25, the third-highest ranked team from the Atlantic Coast Conference.
They’ll play their second straight game with a College GameDay backdrop when Florida State and ESPN visit Saturday.
The Hurricanes are favored by 10 because they no longer have an offense that looks as if it was constructed in 1957.
And, if Miami beats FSU, the Hurricanes will earn the full attention of America in their fourth game because they visit Clemson Oct. 10.
Win those two. Then, I'll sign off on saying, "Miami is back."
2. Southeastern Conference: The AP Top 25 looks like it was voted on by Steve Spurrier, Vince Dooley, Tommy Tuberville and Phil Fulmer.
Four of the top six, six of the top 10 and 8 of the top 25 are SEC teams -- even though none have played games.
Overall, 10 SEC teams received votes, including that Mississippi State team Louisville flattened in the Music City Bowl the last time the Bulldogs played.
3. Louisville Fans: Look which program ranks first in the nation in total attendance:
Louisville with 23,299, ahead of Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Clemson and Florida State.
OK, the fine print says OU, Clemson and FSU have played once while Louisville has played twice. That's OK. The Cards rank first among the nine programs that have played at home twice.
4. The Citadel: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney gave the Bulldogs the chance to take one of the options that Austin Peay took at Pittsburgh a week earlier:
Play shortened quarters or employ a running clock in the second half of a one-sided game.
The Citadel declined. The Bulldogs earned their $450,000 guarantee check by stopping Clemson's reserves from scoring in the second half of a 49-0 defeat.
The Top 5/Bottom 5 applaud.
5. Louisiana (as in Lafayette): Back to back weeks in the Top 25? I can name big-time programs with all the fancy recruiting bells and whistles that haven't done that in a while.
Like Nebraska.
And UCLA.
And Florida State.
Keep raging Ragin' Cajuns.
BOTTOM FIVE
5. Arkansas, Missouri, South Carolina Vanderbilt: I believe mentioned that 10 SEC teams received votes in the latest AP poll.
These are the four flyweights that did not -- Razorbacks; Tigers; Gamecocks; Commodores.
4. Kevin Warren, Big Ten commissioner: The players, coaches, parents and fans of the teams in the league treated you like the substitute teacher who turned his back on the classroom.
They put gum on the bottom of your shoes and moldy cheese in your jacket pockets.
You never had their respect -- and now you've lost the respect of the base that thought you did the right thing by canceling the season because of concerns about the novel coronavirus.
Have a fun year, Mr. Commissioner.
3. North Texas (1-1): You allowed 710 yards to SMU after coughing up 569 to Houston Baptist. You have the worst defense in America. Mean Joe Greene, your most famous alum, is not pleased.
2. North Carolina (1-0): COVID-19 reminded the Tar Heels of the scheduling tightrope that exists. The Tar Heels were forced to cancel their game against Charlotte last Saturday because the 49ers did not have enough healthy linemen to play.
UNC scrambled to find a replacement for this weekend's open date but the ACC mandate that games had to be played in the state of North Carolina became an issue that could not be overcome. So it's 10, not 11, games for UNC this season.
1. Nebraska (5-7) : You lost to Indiana last season. You lost to Purdue last season. You lost to Colorado last season. Playing anybody is difficult for you. So stop complaining about the revised 2020 Big Ten schedule or file an application for the American Rivers Conference.
