LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Gonzaga, Baylor, Villanova.
Those three teams separated from the rest of college basketball four weeks ago. They will be ranked No. 1, No. 2 and No 3 when this week’s poll is released at noon Monday.
But this item will be the story of the day from the new poll:
Will Kansas survive?
The Jayhawks tumbled from No. 9 to No. 15 last week — and then lost to Tennessee by 19 Saturday. It was their fourth loss in five games.
That was enough to knock the Jayhawks from my ballot. Will others agree?
1. Gonzaga (17-0) — The analytics say the Zags’ likelihood of finishing the regular season unbeaten has climbed to 70 percent. Pessimists.
2. Baylor (16-0) — The Bears vs. the Zags in best-of-seven for the NCAA title. Who’s with me?
3. Villanova (11-1) — Does anybody remember who beat Jay Wright’s team? It was Virginia Tech.
4. Michigan (13-1) — The Wolverines and Baylor are the only teams ranked in the Top 10 in offensive and defensive efficiency.
5. Houston (15-1) — Dan Dakich caused a stir by saying Kelvin Sampson should not be considered by the Naismith Hall of Fame. He’s right.
6. Texas (11-3) — Three losses by a combined seven points.
7. Virginia (11-3) — The Cavaliers lost to Virginia Tech — and a rematch is not currently on the schedule.
8. Ohio State (14-4) — The Buckeyes have won six of seven.
9. Oklahoma (11-4) — Nobody had a better week than the Sooners.
10. Illinois (11-5) — The Illini visit Indiana Tuesday night.
11. Texas Tech (12-5) — The Red Raiders are only 4-4 in conference.
12. Creighton (13-4) — The Bluejays sit three losses behind Villanova in the Big East race.
13. Tennessee (12-3) — The Vols knocked Kansas out of my Top 25.
14. Iowa (12-4) — The Hawkeyes defense simply isn’t there. It’s not.
15. Alabama (14-4) — Don’t tell anybody the Crimson Tide are 5-4 outside the Southeastern Conference.
16. Florida State (10-3) — The Seminoles are capable of throwing in a clunker. Their loss to Georgia Tech was their third by double figures.
17. Virginia Tech (13-3) — Keve Allume making his bid for ACC player of the year.
18. UCLA (13-3) — The Bruins get USC Saturday to help decide the best of the Pac-12.
19. Missouri (11-3) — Lost to Auburn? Barely survived TCU? Ugh.
20. Wisconsin (13-5) — With losses to Penn State and Maryland, the Badgers are lucky to be this high.
21. West Virginia (11-5) — If the Mountaineers could beat Texas Tech at home, they should have been able to handle Florida. They whiffed.
22. St. Bonaventure (9-1) — The Bonnies have surged to the top of the Atlantic 10.
23. Loyola (13-3) — The Ramblers’ coach, Porter Moser, seems like a guy that a Power Five program should recruit.
24. Purdue (12-6) — The surging Boilermakers have won five of six and should beat Maryland and Northwestern this week.
25. USC (13-3) — I had to pick somebody. It’s the rules.
