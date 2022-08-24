LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine's new sprint football team has a mix of freshmen and transfers from a number of states and backgrounds. But one senior has already seen more of the world than most of his new teammates will ever see.
Cameron Broussard hasn't played football since middle school which was before many of his teammates were born.
"I'm not your typical college student," said Broussard.
That's an understatement.
"He's older than half of my coaching staff," said Bellarmine sprint football coach Harold Davis.
Broussard will be 32 in October. He coaches various teams year-round, including that of his nearly six-year-old son in flag football. He has different part-time jobs including substitute teaching at JCPS and he flies planes.
He joined the Army out of Seneca High School in 2010 and served for eight years, traveling throughout the United States and the world.
"I got to see Germany, Spain, Kuwait," said Broussard listing names of countries in which he was deployed. "Quatar, Jordan, Iraq, Afghanistan."
After getting out of the service, he enrolled at Bellarmine and wrestled for over two years and then heard about the football program starting up.
"I played a couple of seasons youth league," said Broussard. "So after middle school, I didn't play in high school and that was because I was wrestling."
Broussard is used to playing a big brother role through his time wrestling at Bellarmine.
"They keep me young," said Broussard. "I learn all kinds of new lingo. I'm not far from the situation, especially being in the military you get new young guys in all the time who have no clue what they're doing. You've got to take care of them. I'm just used to being around all ages, all sizes, all shapes, all colors. I'm young at heart."
And he is ready to embrace this latest opportunity.
"Hopefully, I'm going to go out here and have fun," Broussard concluded. "I'm going to check that box of something I've wanted to do my entire life, be a college athlete, play different sports, any sport. Just live life to the fullest."
He's already got that part down.
Broussard said he weighs about 190 right now but with his experience losing weight for wrestling, he doesn't anticipate any issues getting down to the required sprint football maximum of 178 pounds. He will graduate after this fall semester with a degree in sports administration and said he may put that flying experience to use for an airline.