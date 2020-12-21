LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A look at the Bellarmine University men's basketball website gives a litany of scrubbed games, lost by COVID-19 issues within its own program or those of opponents.
When the Knights' scheduled Wednesday game at Miami (Ohio) was canceled because of issues in the Miami program on Sunday, it was the fourth-straight game Bellarmine had lost to the novel coronavirus.
It also was a call to action for coach Scott Davenport and his staff, who took to the phones calling schools all over the region in search of a game, any game.
Finally, on Monday, they got a break, when Notre Dame lost a conference game after Syracuse had to back out as a precaution.
Five hours later, Notre Dame coach Mike Brey and Davenport had agreed upon a contest to be played at noon Wednesday in Purcell Pavilion.
"You should have seen the reaction of our players," Davenport said. "It's why you're in this business. They were so grateful for the chance to play."
It'll be the second-straight year the Knights have visited South Bend. They played the Fighting Irish in an exhibition last season.
"On behalf of Bellarmine basketball and our entire university, I want to thank Coach Brey and the University of Notre Dame for this incredible opportunity in these most difficult times," Davenport said. "Mike Brey stands for everything that's right, not in just college athletics, but all of athletics."
