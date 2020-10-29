LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For Louisville City Football Club, Luke Spencer's decision to hang up his boots and move to a front office position marks the end of an era.
Spencer, whose retirement was announced by the club on Thursday, has been a backbone of the franchise since arriving in Louisville for the 2017 season. He led LouCity in scoring during its first USL championship season in 2017. He was one of three players who assumed coaching responsibilities after the departure of James O'Connor in the middle of the 2018 season, and scored the game-winner to give the club a second straight USL title in 2018.
His final LouCity tally was 28 goals and 11 assists in 104 appearances.
"He has been an unbelievable player and leader for our team," LouCity coach John Hackworth said. "While it's sad to know we've seen him play for the last time, this is a smooth transition that keeps a great person in our community who has done everything for this club. He deserves a ton of credit."
Now, the 29-year-old will take on a new challenge as assistant boys director and college recruitment coordinator for the club's academy program.
"If you look at Lynn Family Stadium, the recently formed academy, the addition of (NWSL) Racing Louisville FC and the development of our new training facility, it's a very exciting time for the club and for the city of Louisville," Spencer said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to remain part of the LouCity-Racing family, and I look forward to working with the staff and players in the youth academy."
Spencer has a coaching background. In addition to his stint filling in at LouCity, he also served as an assistant at his alma mater, Xavier University. He was the 23rd overall pick in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft, but never played for the New England Revolution because of a knee injury. He instead worked for Xavier during his recovery, then signed with FC Cincinnati.
But it was in Louisville that he met with his greatest success, and it is here that he settled with his wife Kristen. The couple recently celebrated the birth of a son.
"We are excited that Luke and his family have decided to stay in the LouCity organization as he begins the next step of his career," Mario Sanches, director of the LouCity youth academy, said. "Throughout his time with LouCity, Luke has been a great ambassador for the club both on and off the field. I am thrilled that our academy players and our community will be able to learn and grow from his experience and expertise."
