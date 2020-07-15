LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Galt House Hotel, an iconic and historic brand in downtown Louisville, has committed $3.5 million to the University of Louisville’s Cardinal Athletic Fund.
The money is expected to go toward the expansion and renovation of the Planet Fitness Kueber Center, which houses training facilities and offices for U of L's men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s lacrosse teams. Details on the project will be announced at a later date.
“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity and support of the Galt House,” U of L Vice President and Director of Athletics Vince Tyra said. “The sponsorship agreement avails us the opportunity to experience the amazing renovation of the hotel rooms and its amenities going forward. The larger meeting space allows more supporters to experience some of our annual events for the first time. The Schneider family has been long time supporters of the university and we are very fortunate to forge this mutually beneficial partnership for years to come.”
In return for the gift, the Galt House will get naming rights to the East and West side suites in Cardinal Stadium, to be now known as the Galt House Hotel Suite Level. Signage throughout the stadium will identify the areas, as well as inclusion on the suite level tickets.
In addition, special events for Cardinal Athletics, such as the annual Football Kickoff Luncheon and Basketball Tipoff Luncheons, will be staged at the Galt House Hotel. The gift will be paid over a 10-year period.
The gift comes at a good time for the university’s athletic department, which like others around the nation is absorbing a financial blow from COVID-19. The Atlantic Coast Conference has delayed the start of all fall sports until at least Sept. 1, and has made no decision on football.
Since the onset of the COVID crisis in the spring, Tyra has worked to trim the U of L budget, announcing furloughs and layoffs, imposing hiring freezes and trimming a little better than $9 million from the department’s budget that was approved in June.
