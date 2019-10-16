LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville freshman Quinn Slazinski was hospitalized with an appendix ailment Wednesday, Cardinals' coach Chris Mack said.
The 6-foot-7-inch forward from Houston, Texas, played nine minutes in the Cardinals' 20-minute Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday and did not score. Mack said he began experiencing symptoms earlier today and was waiting to find out whether he would need surgery.
"He's in the hospital with appendicitis," Mack told reporters after Wednesday's annual tipoff luncheon. "About two hours ago, I thought he was having surgery, and now antibiotics might allow him not to. We're going to know in 24 hours if he's going to have surgery or not."
Slazinski has been the subject of various redshirt rumors, but Mack said that he and the player haven't come to a decision on that and that this health matter won't have an impact on it.
"That's really independent of the redshirt talk, because even if he has surgery, you're talking about him being out a week," Mack said. "I’m going to wait until the last possible second to determine whether we want to redshirt anybody."
Slazinski averaged 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists at Huntington Prep last season. He chose Louisville over DePaul, Georgia Tech, Houston, TCU, Texas and Wake Forest.
