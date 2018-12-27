LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – University of Louisville athletics director Vince Tyra looked a lot of places to fill the head soccer coaching vacancy created by the departure of Ken Lolla, but he didn’t have to go far, in the end, to fill the job.

The school announced on Thursday that it will elevate assistant coach John Michael Hayden to the top job. Hayden has been an assistant at Louisville for the past three years, and comes with the enthusiastic recommendation of many in the soccer community.

"I know how the search went. I know there was national interest, as there should be," Hayden said at a news conference Thursday. "But I believe in myself. I’ve been a part of championship teams, and I believe I know what it takes to run a championship program. . . . There’s no better person that knows this team than me. I recruited and helped put together this past three years. I can’t tell you how excited I am about this opportunity and the success we’re going to have."

He advocates an aggressive, attacking style that should make him a hit with players and fans.

“There was an amazing amount of support for John Michael from all levels of the soccer world, including many connected with our program at Louisville,” Tyra said. “He’s a talented coach and relentless recruiter who enjoys teaching an attacking style that will foster ongoing success.”

Hayden is a hometown guy. A two-time Parade Magazine All-American at Trinity High School, he was named NSCAA/adidas Kentucky Player of the Year along with Gatorade and Eurosport honors. When he signed with IU, he was recognized as a top-25 recruit by Soccer America.

In 2007, Hayden married Hollie Minogue, who played soccer for Louisville's women's team and the couple has two sons, Liam and Jacob.

He comes highly recommended from the coaching establishment at perennial national power Indiana.

“John Michael is a rock star,” longtime IU coach Jerry Yeagley said. “He’s strong mentally and a top echelon coach.”

Hayden was a decorated player winning back-to-back NCAA championships with the Hoosiers in 2003 and 2004. His overtime header against No. 3 Maryland in the 2004 College Cup sent IU to the title match. He was a two-time all-Big Ten performer and was named All-College Cup in ‘04.

In 2007, Hayden was selected 13th overall in the MLS SuperDraft by the Houston Dynamo. His pro debut came on July 10, 2007 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup against Charleston Battery. In his rookie season, the Dynamo won an MLS Cup Championship. He wrapped up his professional career after signing with the Louisville Lightning in January of 2010.

After one season as an assistant at Louisville in 2012, he spent two years at Lipscomb and two more at Xavier before returning to Louisville.

He also comes highly recommended by his predecessor.

“John Michael has been instrumental in the success of the program over the past three seasons,” Lolla said. “He is prepared to lead the University of Louisville men’s soccer program to greater success. Most importantly, he is a person of high integrity and strong character. This will be a basis for future growth of the program. His ties to the community will further connect U of L fans with the program. It will be exciting to watch the development of the program under John Michael.”

Hayden said he is excited to take the wheel at Louisville, and thanked Tyra for the opportunity.

“Through my soccer career, I have spent time in a number of championship environments as both a player and coach, which gives me a blueprint for what it takes to win,” he said. “My hope is to build on the success Ken Lolla achieved here at Louisville and to raise the program to an even higher standard of excellence. Ken laid a great foundation and I’d be remiss to not thank him for all he has done for me. He is an unbelievable coach, mentor, and most importantly, a good friend. I wish Ken all the best in his future endeavors. We have a tremendous group of returning players and incoming recruits, so I’m ready to hit the ground running. Louisville is home for me and my family and there is no other place in the country I’d rather be than at the University of Louisville.”

Louisville is coming off the first ACC championship in program history. Hayden becomes the fifth coach in the history of the program, which played its 40th season in 2018.

His hire also earned high marks from the local professional soccer community.

“I am so happy for John Michael,” Louisville City FC coach John Hackworth said. “He truly deserves this opportunity and I know he will do an excellent job. I look forward to continuing to grow the Louisville soccer community with John Michael.”

