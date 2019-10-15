LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jawon "Puma" Pass, whose season got off to a promising start in a competitive loss to Notre Dame in the University of Louisville season-opener, will miss the rest of the season to have surgery for a toe injury that has sidelined him for the past four games.
Pass injured the toe in the loss to Notre Dame, but came back to complete 12 of 19 passes for 196 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in a 42-0 victory over Eastern Kentucky the next game, but he has not played since.
Pass completed 24 of 46 passes in his two games this season, for 330 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 104 yards and a pair of scores.
Louisville's offense has moved on successfully in his absence. Both backup Micale Cunningham (44-66, 820 yards, 7 TD, 1 INT) and freshman Evan Conley (24-37, 422 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT) have been effective, but with Cunningham dealing with an injury, the Cards are precariously thin at the position.
Conley came on in relief of Cunningham in Louisville's 62-59 win over Wake Forest last Saturday. Louisville coach Scott Satterfield couldn't say who would get the start when Clemson visits Louisville at noon on Saturday (ABC).
"Both of those guys have played really well," Satterfield said on Monday. "Whenever Malik has been out there, he's played great the last two weeks. He's gotten dinged up a couple times and had to come out and Evan's come in and played great as well. I'll say what I've always said, that whoever's the healthiest and gives us the best chance, that's who we'll play. Both of those guys have played good. We've moved the football, had some good plays, taken care of the ball for the most part. Both can run, and we saw that with Evan the last run he had to score. We'll play the guy who's the healthiest. That's probably been the biggest question. I hate injuries, but that's part of the game. Whoever's the most healthiest, that's who will play."
