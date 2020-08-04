LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were no pads popping, no bone-jarring hits, no battles in the trenches. But for two hours on the University of Louisville football practice fields Tuesday during the Cardinals’ first official preseason practice of 2020, there was more talk of Cover-2 than Covid-19.
The only shutdowns came from cornerbacks. And while there was social distancing, the most prominent face masks were attached to helmets.
However, this was no escape from reality. The coaches wore masks, and under the helmets, players wore them too.
They are off and running on the Floyd Street fields, hoping to play an 11-game season, 10 of those against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. They don’t yet have a first game opponent, and they won’t be wearing pads for a few more days, but everyone is glad to be back.
“Our first week of practices is fundamentals, anyway,” said Louisville coach Scott Satterfield, prepared to begin his second season after leading Louisville to an 8-5 record and a victory in the Music City Bowl.
For Louisville on the first day, Satterfield reported much the same on offense. Lots of weapons, with improved depth, and plenty of options for quarterback Micale Cunningham – including at the quarterback spot, where Jawon Pass has improved, and Evan Conley has starting experience.
Louisville was a big-play offense a year ago. Satterfield wants it to be more consistent this season.
“There's a lot of things we can get better at,” he said. “... We're proud of where we are offensively. One thing I'm most proud of is that now, you've got a lot of guys competing. There's a lot of guys back that made plays for us last year, but we've got a lot of guys back that are waiting in the wings who are just as good, just awaiting their opportunity, but they've got make those same plays. What I like to see in practice is those guys competing on a daily basis, particularly in the skill positions, but on the offensive line. We're in a better spot on the offensive line with more and more depth than we had last year. I love the depth that we have built in the year and a half since I've been here and those guys are competing.”
Defensively, lots of improvement is needed. The Cardinals gave up more rushing yards last season than any Louisville team since 1985. Satterfield said some new additions will help. But more than that, he thinks the continuity of having a second season in the scheme and under defensive coordinator Bryan Brown will make a difference.
He said he saw evidence on Day 1.
“I’m excited about year two with the same defense,” he said. “That hasn't happened in a long time here at Louisville. They're hearing the same language, same terminology from our coaches. A lot of things are positive for the defense. Today, it's visible to see the difference. Guys are flying around, they're in the spots where they needed to be, caused some turnovers. They did some really good things. We've upgraded with some depth, we brought some guys in I think can help us on that side of the ball. I think just having the same defense for a second year is going to help us tremendously. But we also have a lot of our production back, maybe six or seven top tacklers are back, and that experience will help those guys be better this year.”
Louisville wideout Tutu Atwell was named a preseason All-American. Running back Javian Hawkins and Cunningham also are watchlist nominees, as is special teams standout and running back Hassan Hall.
“We've got several of our guys individually who got preseason accolades,” Satterfield said. “We talked about that last night. You know, nobody in this program ever did anything by themselves. We're all doing this together. If we continue to play together and play as one, we'll have more guys get individual accolades.”
For now, they’re just happy to be back playing together again – and hope it can continue uninterrupted.
