LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – By now, if you’re one of the few brave souls who gets to go to sporting events in person, you know the drill. So the experience you will have at the KFC Yum! Center for University of Louisville basketball will not come as news.
All of us are used to the temperature checks, masks, distancing and cleaning requirements, and we know the drill with paperless ticketing and concessions. The restrictions to arena seating – about 15% of capacity – haven't stopped fans from selling out all early-season games at a little more than 3,000 per contest.
But more than in other sporting events to date, what those who watch on TV will see will be more changed than in other sports.
The appearance of the KFC Yum! Center playing area is significantly altered as the Louisville men prepare to open the season Wednesday afternoon against Evansville. Surrounding both benches, and the end zones around them, are plexiglass shields, to add a layer of protection for players and coaches.
It’ll be nothing new for hockey fans, but for basketball fans watching in person and on television, it’s a change.
Among other adjustments, the stands have been backed up to allow a 15-foot cushion between the front row of spectators and the playing court on all sides, and major restrictions to the number of people with access to the court area have been implemented. Media will be seated upstairs. Broadcast cameras are situated in the front of the third deck. And only those connected to the teams, along with game officials and very few others, will have clearance to be on or around the court itself.
The team benches are situated in three rows of seats, six feet apart. The same precautions will be taken in the locker room and on team buses, at team meals, and elsewhere.
“Welcome to 2020,” Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said. “What you see is a setup that follows the protocols of the ACC Medical Advisory Group. There’s been a great deal of discussion around how the floor should be set up. … We want 15 feet from court to fans, but the plexiglass allows us get fans up a little closer. Some will be looking through the plexiglass. The benches are distanced, the seats are distanced, the coaches will be wearing masks. Each team will be allowed up to 34 individuals in the court area. Those have been assigned, coaches, rosters, support staff, administration. Very limited. No cheerleaders. No band. Scorer’s table is also limited.”
For Louisville’s season-opening event, the Wade Houston Classic, the precautions don’t end in the arena. All teams will stay and take all meals at The Galt House. A ballroom has been converted to a basketball court, and a walkway to the arena will allow them to have secure passage. Special entrances have been created for those who have access to team and playing areas.
The second deck of the arena will not be used.
“There’s going to be a lot of breathing room that’s a little different from what you’ve seen with football,” Tyra said. “But every arena is going to look a little bit different. Not every arena has the flexibility of this one. So if you think about Cameron Indoor Arena versus the Yum! Center, you’re going to see at some places when we play on the road because of the age of their arenas they’ve done some unique changes to comply with protocols that the ACC has set up.”
Tyra said at least initially, U of L doesn’t plan to use much artificial crowd noise. He said even a limited number of fans can make a good bit of noise.
“We won’t do the same level with basketball, because of the size of the arena,” he said.
Tyra said having to navigate a football season has given U of L – and other football playing schools – a leg up on others ramping up protocols for basketball
“The schools that have not had football playing this fall are the ones that seem to be struggling the most, not exclusively but more than most,” he said. “. . . It’s definitely been an advantage to have protocols in place through the summer and having to put on these games with so many new restrictions.”
Eric Granger, general manager for ASM, which also managed a successful summer run for Louisville City Football Club in Lynn Family Stadium, said fans will experience similar precautions through ASM’s VenueShield program.
“Very similar protocols to Lynn Family Stadium or Cardinal Stadium,” he said. ASM, which runs arenas around the world, is using that experience to learn on the fly.
The goal isn’t just to keep fans safe, but to keep them comfortable with coming back safely, while still having a good time.
For U of L, the goal is to keep the games happening. That experiment begins on Wednesday.
