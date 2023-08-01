LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville football team commenced fall workouts in preparation of their Friday, Sept. 1, season-opener against Georgia Tech in Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium on Tuesday -- the program's first fall camp under Jeff Brohm.

The former Louisville assistant and star quarterback presided over about 2 hours of drills on the practice fields, welcoming more than a dozen additions since the spring, to go along with one of the nation's top-rated transfer classes.

"I think it's important that we throw as much at our guys as we can early on," Brohm said. "There are numerous components that were not here in the spring. So we want to get the chance to look at them in full-speed action, doing real football activities in a team setting. So that'll be important to see, how much depth we have at each position. I do think that we have the ability to develop some depth right now at certain positions that we did not have before, which will be great to see."

Brohm has opened the first 8 Louisville practices to the public. The Cardinals' next workout comes at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

A look at some scenes from Tuesday's opening session:

Brian Brohm

Brian Brohm, quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator, works with the QBs on Day 1 of Louisville football fall camp.
Chris Bell

Chris Bell, a transfer wideout from Greenville Christian, snags a pass during Day 1 of Louisville football fall camp.
Louisville offensive line

Louisville offensive linemen push a sled during Day 1 of Louisville football fall camp.
Issac Guerendo

Isaac Guerendo, a transfer running back from Wisconsin, runs a drill with RB coach Chris Barclay during Day 1 of fall camp for the Louisville football team.
Jeff Brohm

Jeff Brohm watches his team during Day 1 of fall camp for the Louisville football team.
Pierce Clarkson

Louisville freshman quarterback Pierce Clarkson completes a drill during Day 1 of fall camp for the Louisville football team.
Richard Owens offensive line

Richard Owens, a former tight end at Louisville and now the program's offensive line coach, works with linemen on a drill during Day 1 of fall camp for the Louisville football team.
Jamari Thrash

Jamari Thrash, a wideout from LaGrange, Ga., hauls in a pass during Day 1 of fall camp for the Louisville football team.
Brady Allen

Brady Allen, a transfer quarterback from Purdue, prepares to throw during Day 1 of fall camp for the Louisville football team.
William Fowles

William Fowles, a freshman wideout from Hialeah, Fla., goes up high to snag a pass during Day 1 of fall camp for the Louisville football team.
Pierce Clarkson and Brian Brohm

Freshman quarterback Pierce Clarkson with Louisville QB coach Brian Brohm during Day 1 of fall camp for the Louisville football team.
L&N Stadium turf

New field turf and field design as seen through the press box window at L&N Stadium.
L&N Stadium

A look at L&N Stadium from the press box before Louisville football's 2023 Media Day.
L&N Stadium signage

New signage reflects Cardinal Stadium's new sponsor. The facility is now known as L&N Stadium.

