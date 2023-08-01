LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville football team commenced fall workouts in preparation of their Friday, Sept. 1, season-opener against Georgia Tech in Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium on Tuesday -- the program's first fall camp under Jeff Brohm.
The former Louisville assistant and star quarterback presided over about 2 hours of drills on the practice fields, welcoming more than a dozen additions since the spring, to go along with one of the nation's top-rated transfer classes.
"I think it's important that we throw as much at our guys as we can early on," Brohm said. "There are numerous components that were not here in the spring. So we want to get the chance to look at them in full-speed action, doing real football activities in a team setting. So that'll be important to see, how much depth we have at each position. I do think that we have the ability to develop some depth right now at certain positions that we did not have before, which will be great to see."
Brohm has opened the first 8 Louisville practices to the public. The Cardinals' next workout comes at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
A look at some scenes from Tuesday's opening session: