LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Former Trinity High School star David Johnson made his decision Wednesday on where he will play basketball during the 2021-22 season.
Johnson made himself eligible for the 2021 NBA Draft and will not return to the University of Louisville for his remaining college eligibility. Johnson played 2 seasons for the Cards.
Johnson is listed as the 32nd and final pick in one mock draft but not considered a first-round selection in several other projections.
"First, I’d like to thank God for putting me in this position I’m in today. Without Him, this wouldn’t be possible," Johnson said in a statement released by the U of L.
"To my Family, teammates, friends, and coaches, thank you for the endless support from the day I started this journey 15 years ago. To the University of Louisville, thank you for taking me in with open arms and trusting my abilities as a young man.
“To the city of Louisville, the love, support, and encouragement you've given has been imperative to my growth as "The Hometown Kid!" I thank you all from every word you've shared and everything you've done, I will always hold dear to my heart while showing appreciation to you.
“It has been a dream of mine to play in the NBA since I could remember and now it’s time to take the next step to get there. My family and I value your continued prayers, love, and support as I forego my remaining years of college eligibility and enter the 2021 NBA Draft!”
Johnson averaged 12.6 points, 3.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds as the Cards went 13-7 this season. Although Johnson made nearly 39 percent of his 3-point attempts, his 2-point field goal percentage declined from 54.5 percent to 42.6 percent this season.
Johnson also had a high turnover rate of 23.9 percent of possessions that included him.
USA Today's FortheWin website projected Johnson at No. 32, the final pick in Round One. (Story link.) But he was ranked No. 49 overall by Sam Vecenie at The Athletic.
He was not ranked as one of the top 30 prospects by CBS Sports or in the top 60 at NBADraft.net. Johnson was ranked the No. 45 prospect at Sports Illustrated.
Johnson's departure created an opening at shooting guard that the Cardinals filled over the weekend when Noah Locke announced his transfer from Florida. Locke, a redshirt junior, was one of the best 3-point shooters in college basketball last season.
The Cardinals also lost guard Josh Nickelberry, who will transfer. They are waiting on a decision from guard Carlik Jones, the team's leading scorer. Jones has made himself eligible for the 2021 NBA Draft but, unlike Johnson, has retained the option of returning to school.
