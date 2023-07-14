LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Donnie Stoner, the head football coach at duPont Manual High School, has been "temporarily removed" from his position.
A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson said Friday that he was removed from his coaching responsibilities per JCPS policies and procedures.
In a letter sent home to parents by Manual athletics director David Zuberer and principal Michael Newman, players and coaches were informed of the coaching change at the beginning of practice.
Josh Gillispie has been named as acting head coach until further notice. Gillispie has been coaching at Manual since 2019.
It's currently unknown why Stoner was temporarily removed from his position. In 2022, Stoner took over the program and led Manual to a 9-3 record.
The full letter sent to families can be read below:
