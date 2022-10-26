LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's known as "The Old Rivalry."
And for good reason.
The first Male-Manual football game was played in 1893. 129 years ago and there's been 138 meetings.
I got a chance to walk the halls at Manual with Crimsons first year head coach Donnie Stoner. He played at Manual just over 20 years ago, beating the Bulldogs in his senior year.
Stoner appreciates all the support he has received throughout the season. He's led Manual to an 8-1 record.
He also appreciates all that this week means to the entire Manual and Male communities and is excited to see things get back to full bore after a couple of years of COVID-19 restrictions.
The game is set for Friday night at 7 p.m. at Male.
