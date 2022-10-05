LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In 2016, Donnie Stoner first asked his son, Tyree, how he would feel if he became the head football coach at duPont Manual High School.
Tyree wanted his father to take the position at the time, but Scott Carmony became head coach, and Donnie was part of the staff, then the defensive coordinator the last two seasons.
When the opening became available once again earlier this year, Donnie knew this would be a dream come true. It presented two opportunities: coaching at his alma mater and coaching Tyree, an incoming freshman quarterback.
"I was really happy for him," Tyree said. "I was super excited. ... I'm glad it's happening now."
The early results couldn't be any better for Donnie as Manual is off to a 6-0 start and Tyree has been the starting quarterback since Week 3. They both know the on-field and off-field relationship is still something they have to balance.
"The good part about it, when everything kind of took place, and I got the job, and we knew he was coming in, we kind of established that early on," Donnie said. "It was a really good, proactive piece that we took advantage of on the front end of things and it just worked out seamlessly."
Coming into the season, Tyree was originally the backup quarterback to junior Elijah Creech. But then, Creech broke his collarbone against North Hardin, putting Tyree in the starting role early on.
At the time, Tyree felt a lot of emotions. He was nervous and kind of afraid.
"It was really the unknown," Donnie said. "When we first got into this thing, we knew that Tyree will be instrumental and leading the way in our overall success offensively. We didn't know it was gonna happen this soon, so it kind of took us all by surprise."
The following week against Valley, Tyree made his first varsity start. In just one quarter of action, he went 4-5 with 108 yards and two touchdowns.
Donnie admits that after seeing his son start against Valley, he was "more dad than head coach." The game presented a moment that felt like the beginning of what's to come for them in the Manual program.
"We always wanted to lead this thing, from those places," he said. "And we were able to do that, that was the start of a newfound legacy that obviously we want to build."
The following games presented more memorable opportunities that Tyree and Donnie have experienced together. Manual has defeated then-undefeated Ballard and La Salle (Cincinnati) with Tyree as quarterback, a strong running game and a dominant defense on the other side of the ball.
This is the best start for the Crimsons since 2016.
"Every day we come out here, it's just like, we have moments where he just drives me crazy on the field for the things he does or doesn't do," Donnie said. "Then there's other times where you sit back and you're like, 'Wow, man, he's really grown up.' To see his continued growth is really what we all want to see for him, just so he can continue to lead this program."
Donnie said he uses voice indicators and facial expressions to let Tyree know if his coach or his dad is talking to him at the moment.
Even despite the way he acts on the field as head coach, Tyree knows what his dad is really like.
These are once in a lifetime opportunities and not everyone has the privilege to experience these moments. So I cherish them every chance I get. #prouddad #proudcoach #Stonerblood #7 #iamcoachstoner @tyree7stoner pic.twitter.com/kfBOSScPuM— Coach Stoner (@Manual_Football) September 19, 2022
"Most people see him as a mean, yelling guy but out in the practice field, in the locker room with the guys, it's really his happy place," Tyree said. "He's always smiling and laughing. But when it's time to come out on the practice field, he means business. He's just a great person."
There's a lot to still come in what Tyree and Donnie are going to experience together. The next big challenge is a matchup with No. 1 St. Xavier on Friday night. It's a battle of the two top ranked teams in Class 6A.
Before this historical season began, Tyree thought about what was going to happen when he began his time at duPont Manual High School.
"I was like, 'Man, what am I gonna do with Coach Stoner for four years?'
"But what can I say? I'm happy for him and I'm happy that we are in this situation together."
