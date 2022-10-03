LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 7 of the high school football season.

With 78% of the votes, the Week 7 title belongs to New Albany's Elijah Jennings, who pulled off a big gain after running through Jeffersonville's defense.

He finished with 221 yards and three touchdowns to carry the Bulldog to a 27-20 victory in the rivalry matchup.

Christian Academy-Louisville's Gavin Copenhaver came in second while St. Xavier's A.J Coates had the third-most votes.

Best Play of Week 7

Who had the best play of Week 7 in high school football around Louisville and southern Indiana?

You voted:

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags