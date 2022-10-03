LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 7 of the high school football season.
With 78% of the votes, the Week 7 title belongs to New Albany's Elijah Jennings, who pulled off a big gain after running through Jeffersonville's defense.
He finished with 221 yards and three touchdowns to carry the Bulldog to a 27-20 victory in the rivalry matchup.
Christian Academy-Louisville's Gavin Copenhaver came in second while St. Xavier's A.J Coates had the third-most votes.
Best Play of Week 7
Who had the best play of Week 7 in high school football around Louisville and southern Indiana?
