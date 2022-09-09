LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play above and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
- Providence's Preston Kempf - He launches a pass to Luke Kruer in stride for a 70-yard touchdown as the Pioneers beat Clarksville.
- Bedford North Lawrence's Cal Gates - The running back takes it 80 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game as the Stars cruised to a win over New Albany.
- Ballard's Jaden Minkins - The Bruins move to 4-0 as Minkins nearly has a pick-six against Franklin County.
Best Play of Week 4
Who had the best play of Week 4 in high school football around Louisville and southern Indiana?
You voted:
