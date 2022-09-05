LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 3 of the high school football season.

With 45.2% of the votes, the Week 3 title belongs to Jeffersonville's Kyon Stevenson who picked off a pass from Bedford North Lawrence and took it all the way back for a touchdown.

BNL went on to complete the comeback victory, 19-18.

Eastern's Joshua Shipley had the second amount of votes, and Male's Demetrius Dunlap came in third.

