LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 3 of the high school football season.
With 45.2% of the votes, the Week 3 title belongs to Jeffersonville's Kyon Stevenson who picked off a pass from Bedford North Lawrence and took it all the way back for a touchdown.
BNL went on to complete the comeback victory, 19-18.
Eastern's Joshua Shipley had the second amount of votes, and Male's Demetrius Dunlap came in third.
Best Play of Week 3
Who had the best play of Week 3 in high school football around Louisville and southern Indiana?
