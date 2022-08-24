Best Play of Week 1
Who had the best play of Week 1 in high school football around Louisville and southern Indiana?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 1 of the high school football season.
With 49.3% of the votes, the Week 1 title belongs to Eastern's Joshua Shipley for hauling in a catch from Kedon Ward after fighting through contact from Kentucky Country Day's Dylan Keene. Shipley even congratulated Keene on the hit after completing the reception.
Eastern came away with the 44-18 victory.
St. Xavier's Cooper Smith had the second amount of votes and Fern Creek's Mykel Malone was third.
