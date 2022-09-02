LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 3 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
- Jeffersonville's Kyon Stevenson - He stopped in front of a pass from Bedford North Lawrence and he sailed the other way, taking the ball to the endzone for the pick six.
- Male's Demetrius Dunlap - As St. Xavier looks to air it out, Dunlap grabs the interception and takes it 75 yards the other way.
- Eastern's Joshua Shipley - Shipley is back in the running for play of the week after the pass was broken up but the ball was tipped and he manages to hang on for the big gain.
Best Play of Week 3
Who had the best play of Week 3 in high school football around Louisville and southern Indiana?
You voted:
