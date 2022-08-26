LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 2 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
- PRP's Kayden Anderson against Doss - Kayden Anderson finds Jakob Dixon, and Dixon does the rest. he goes 96 yards for the touchdown for the future Kentucky Wildcat.
- Salem's Hayden Baughman against Silver Creek - On the opening kickoff, Salem's Hayden Baughman takes it on his 25-yard-line and has room to run, and they aren't going to catch him. A nice way to start the game.
- Ballard's Jordan Hammond and Jaden Minkins against Louisville Male - Jordan Hammond blocks a field goal attempt by Male, and Minkins scoops it up and takes it down the sideline for a touchdown.
Best Play of Week 2
Who had the best play of Week 1 in high school football around Louisville and southern Indiana?
You voted:
Related Stories:
- Eastern's Joshua Shipley wins Best Play of Week 1 for catch through contact
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 1
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.