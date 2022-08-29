LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 2 of the high school football season.

With 66.5% of the votes, the Week 2 title belongs to Ballard's Gavin Willis and Jaden Minkins against Louisville Male. Willis blocked a field goal attempt by Male then Minkins scooped it up and took it down the sideline for a touchdown.

It was the only touchdown scored by the Bruins as they knocked off the Bulldogs for the first time since 2009. The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak for Ballard in the series. This is the first 2-0 start for the Bruins since 2005. 

PRP's Kayden Anderson finished second with 31.9% of the votes, and Salem's Hayden Baughman was third with 1.6% of the votes.

