LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 5 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play above and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
- Charlestown's Thomas Lynch - The junior running back shakes off multiple defenders as he rushes in for a Pirates' touchdown but Providence gets the victory to remain undefeated.
- Male's defense - The Bulldogs had a pick six, then a strip sack by Myles Gentry that was recovered by Demetrius Dunlap to set up another touchdown as Male defeats Trinity.
- Ballard's Cameron Norfleet - The football becomes loose and almost rolls out of the endzone but Norfleet picks it up and scores the defensive touchdown as the Bruins beat Butler.
Best Play of Week 5
Who had the best play of Week 5 in high school football around Louisville and southern Indiana?
You voted:
