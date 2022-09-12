LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 4 of the high school football season.
With 53% of the votes, the Week 4 title belongs to Providence quarterback Preston Kempf and wide receiver Luke Kruer. Kempf launched a pass to Kruer in stride for a 70-yard touchdown.
Providence defeated Clarksville 42-20 in the annual Town Championship.
Ballard's Jaden Minkins had the second amount of votes, and BNL's Cal Gates came in third.
