LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 7 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play above and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
- New Albany's Elijah Jennings - Everyone in southern Indiana thought he was down but he didn't hear a whistle so he continued to run for the big gain as the Bulldogs took down rival Jeffersonville.
- St. Xavier's A.J Coates - Ryle's quarterback was in trouble and let it fly so Coates came up with the big interception for the Tigers.
- Christian Academy-Louisville's Gavin Copenhaver - His 60-yard run ended up as his third touchdown of the first half as CAL remained undefeated.
Best Play of Week 7
Who had the best play of Week 7 in high school football around Louisville and southern Indiana?
You voted:
Related Stories:
- Seneca's Josh Labelah wins Best Play Week 6 for interception return for a touchdown
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 6
- Providence's Thomas Lynch wins Best Play Week 5 for rushing touchdown
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 5
- Providence offensive duo wins Best Play Week 4 for 70-yard touchdown
- Best Plays of the Week -- Week 4