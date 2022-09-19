LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and it's time to crown the best play of Week 5 of the high school football season.

With 79% of the votes, the Week 5 title belongs to Providence's Thomas Lynch, who shook off multiple defenders on his way to a rushing touchdown. The Pioneers defeated Charlestown to remain undefeated on the season.

This is the second week in a row that Providence has won best play of the week.

Male's defense had the second-most votes while Ballard's Cameron Norfleet came in third.

