LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play above and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
- Trinity's Jeremiah Lynn - Quarterback Drew Allen threw it long for Lynn, and the ball hit the helmet of the St. Xavier defender but Lynn still came down with the catch while on the ground.
- Seneca's Josh Labelah - The Redhawks got up early after Labelah had the interception return for a touchdown.
- Pleasure Ridge Park's Santana Crayton - It was the first of two punt returns and he went in for the score on this one.
Best Play of Week 6
Who had the best play of Week 6 in high school football around Louisville and southern Indiana?
You voted:
