LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another chapter in the historic football rivalry between St. Xavier and Trinity has come to a close.
In the 90th meeting between the two programs, St. X won 13-8 on Friday night at Cardinal Stadium. The rivalry began in 1956 and Trinity holds a 48-40-2 lead in the series.
Both teams were coming off a loss after Trinity lost to Male 23-21 and St. X fell to Cincinnati Elder, 24-13. The loss for St. X snapped a 15-game losing streak that stretched back to last season.
It was a defensive battle throughout the start of the game.
St. Xavier scored the first touchdown after quarterback Adam Boone connected with wide receiver Jackson Campisano on a 19-yard score to make it a 7-3 game late in the second quarter.
At halftime, St. X led Trinity 7-6. Kellen McLaughlin connected on a 25-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining in the first half to make it a 1-point game.
But in the third quarter, Trinity's defense came up with a big play and the Shamrocks forced a safety to take an 8-7 lead.
The Tigers retook the lead 13-8 with over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after a Trevor Havill touchdown pass to Zach Marks.
And that's all St. Xavier needed as it held on for the win.
Related Stories:
- First Down Friday Scores -- Week 6
- Notre Dame commit Andrew Kros anchors St. Xavier football at long snapper
- St. Xavier, Trinity high school football teams coming together to raise money, collect food donations
- CRAWFORD | St. X rides "r-factor" to 31-21 state championship win over Male
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.