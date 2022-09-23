LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are all the final scores for Week 6. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for highlights from all the best games.
Kentucky
|Christian Academy (Louisville)
|Mercer County
|St. Xavier
|Trinity
|Seneca
|Atherton
|Male
|Butler
|Ballard
|DuPont Manual
|North Hardin
|Boyle County
|Doss
|Iroquois
|Collins
|Madison Southern
|Eastern
|North Bullitt
|Elizabethtown
|Thomas Nelson
|Fairdale
|Bullitt Central
|Central Hardin
|Fern Creek
|DeSales
|Henry County
|Providence (Indiana)
|Holy Cross (Louisville)
|South Oldham
|Jeffersontown
|Bardstown
|LaRue County
|Bullitt East
|Meade County
|Waggener
|North Oldham
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|Western
|Carroll County
|Shawnee
|Spencer County
|Marion County
|John Hardin
|Valley
|Trimble County
|Owen Valley
|Kentucky County Day
|Southern
|Nelson County
|Caverna
Indiana
|Jennings County
|Bedford North Lawrence
|Charlestown
|Scottsburg
|Columbus East
|Floyd Central
|North Harrison
|Eastern (Pekin)
|Madison
|Mitchell
|Bloomington North
|New Albany
|Paoli
|Eastern Greene
|Perry Central
|Clarksville
|Salem
|Corydon Central
|Seymour
|Brownstown Central
|Silver Creek
|Jeffersonville
|Springs Valley
|Crawford County
|Columbus North
|Terre Haute North Vigo
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.