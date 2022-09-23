First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are all the final scores for Week 6. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for highlights from all the best games.

Kentucky

Christian Academy (Louisville)  Mercer County  
St. Xavier Trinity  
Seneca Atherton  
Male Butler  
Ballard DuPont Manual   
North Hardin Boyle County  
Doss Iroquois  
Collins Madison Southern  
Eastern North Bullitt  
Elizabethtown Thomas Nelson   
Fairdale Bullitt Central  
Central Hardin Fern Creek  
DeSales Henry County    
Providence (Indiana) Holy Cross (Louisville)    
South Oldham Jeffersontown    
Bardstown LaRue County   
Bullitt East Meade County    
Waggener North Oldham   
Pleasure Ridge Park Western   
Carroll County Shawnee    
Spencer County Marion County  
John Hardin Valley   
Trimble County Owen Valley   
Kentucky County Day Southern    
Nelson County  Caverna  
 

Indiana

Jennings County  Bedford North Lawrence   
Charlestown Scottsburg  
Columbus East Floyd Central  
North Harrison Eastern (Pekin)  
Madison Mitchell  
Bloomington North New Albany  
Paoli Eastern Greene  
Perry Central Clarksville  
Salem Corydon Central  
Seymour Brownstown Central  
Silver Creek Jeffersonville  
Springs Valley Crawford County   
Columbus North  Terre Haute North Vigo    

