LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Within two seconds, the ball was out of his hands.
As Male junior quarterback Kolter Smith threw it up, junior wide receiver Max Gainey had his eyes locked on the ball and made his move.
Gainey was already up in the air before his defender had a chance to deflect the pass. Despite only being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, his stomach was lined up with the top of the defender's helmet as he grabbed the ball.
It’s never a 50/50 ball with @Maxgainey02 it’s more 80/20…I like my chances! pic.twitter.com/qrCM2cug7s— Kolter Smith (@KolterSmithKY) July 16, 2022
It was only a seven-on-seven national tournament in Alabama, but for the upcoming 2022 season, Gainey will be relied on heavily as the No. 1 option in Male's passing game. After everything he's experienced at Male already, Gainey knows he's ready for a leadership role as he tries to help his team return to the state championship game.
"I think we can get back there and win it," Gainey said.
Since he took over in 2010, Male head coach Chris Wolfe's program has played in six state finals and won two state championships. Male is also the second-winningest program in the country and is only six wins away from the top spot.
Wolfe has believed in and trusted Gainey since he joined the team as a freshman in 2020. Up to that point, Wolfe had never started a freshman in their first game. But with Gainey, that changed. Wolfe knew how valuable Gainey could be as a starting receiver and primary punt returner.
"As a freshman, he was pretty polished as a receiver," Wolfe said. "I think where he is now is just maybe some of the nuances of receiving. But he was pretty good early for us. He made a lot of big plays."
Before playing at Male, Gainey was primarily a quarterback. But he decided to switch to receiver due to his speed and his agility. Gainey felt like it was a position that better suited his abilities on the high school level.
His father, John Gainey, was surprised when he heard Max was starting in his first high school game after making the switch to receiver.
"When you look at Male, it's one of those programs that continue to bring in good quality athletes year in year out," John Gainey said. "It was surprising to hear. I thought he would assist them, but hearing that, that was very surprising."
John Gainey played at the University of Louisville as a defensive back in the 1990s, winning the Fiesta Bowl in 1991. He had 12 interceptions in his career.
"He tells me what I need to read, what I don't need to read and what kind of positions are out there, what they're going to be doing," Max said. "He knows all the defensive stuff, so he just gives me the knowledge and I carry over to offense what I need."
In his freshman season, Max had 21 receptions for 238 yards and three touchdowns. But as a sophomore, his production improved to 571 yards and eight touchdowns.
According to 247Sports, he's the No. 46 wide receiver prospect in the 2024 class with a reported offer from Purdue. While his father played at U of L, Max is keeping his options open.
"I feel like I've always been a top receiver since my freshman year," Max said. "I just didn't really get to showcase like that. Last season I think I showcased my skills and got to show I was a top receiver. So this year, I hope to do it better and show that I can possibly be number one."
Extremely blessed to receive my first D1 offer from purdue university 🖤💛 #BoilerUp @LMHSCoachWolfe @CoachCBarclay @JeffBrohm @CoachShephard @PTP_Sports @coachnatejones pic.twitter.com/lLpywL1gJO— Max (@Maxgainey02) December 9, 2021
During his breakout sophomore season, Max played with senior standouts Vinny Anthony and Dominic Vrbancic. Anthony was the top receiver on Male and signed with the University of Wisconsin, while Vrbancic is now playing for the University of Dayton.
Max feels like learning from them has prepared him for the responsibility he's taking on now as an upperclassman.
"He is the most experienced guy," Wolfe said. "I think the other guys look at him and look at the work that he puts in. Hopefully, that creates a culture with the receivers about getting better. I think the quarterbacks can tell that they have confidence that he's going to get open and if they put the ball near him, he's going to catch it."
In his first two seasons with the program, Max has experienced losing in the state championship game and as the regular season quickly approaches, he's focused on breaking that streak.
"We're a team that I feel like we'll always have a run for the state title," he said. "I think this year is a bigger step if once we make it there, it's 'OK, the job's not finished.' We've got more to do. We've got to win. We've got to get the job done before anything."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.