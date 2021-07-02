LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Florida Atlantic University is honoring the late Howard Schnellenberger by adding the coach's name to a new center-field mark at the field at Boca Raton, announced by the school on Friday.
Schnellenberger, the legendary University of Louisville football coach, helped build the FAU football program and coached the team from its inaugural season in 2001 until he retired in 2011. The field was named for him in 2014, but the school will add his name to the 50-yard line this season.
Coming in 2021 to Howard Schnellenberger Field. 🏟📰 https://t.co/hVvuvDHHA9 pic.twitter.com/i1CiPYVxLh— FAU Football (@FAUFootball) July 2, 2021
Schnellenberger died in March at age 87. The school plans to hold a celebration of his life September 10th, the day before the Owls’ home opener against Georgia Southern.
After being born in Saint Meinrand, Indiana, Schnellenberger grew up in Louisville, graduating from Flaget High School. He played football, basketball and baseball at the University of Kentucky.
Schnellenberger was an assistant coach for the Miami Dolphins in its 1972 undefeated Super Bowl winning season. He then moved to the college level, becoming the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes, winning a national championship in 1983.
As a head coach at Louisville, Schnellenberger won the 1991 Fiesta Bowl against Alabama.
