First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is officially underway in Kentucky and Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.

Below are all the final scores for Week 10. Click here to see highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Fern Creek 27Southern  0 FINAL
Elizabethtown Bardstown  POSTPONED 
Male Bullitt East   
Holy Cross Campbellsville  
Christian Academy of Louisville Western Hills  
Butler duPont Manual  
Trinity Eastern  POSTPONED
Kentucky Country Day Eminence  
Central Franklin County  
Oldham County George Rogers Clark  
Bullitt Central Iroquois  
Trimble County Morgan County   
Thomas Nelson Nelson County  
North Bullitt Atherton  
Central Hardin North Hardin  
Jeffersontown Seneca  
Waggener Shelby County  
John Hardin Spencer County  
St. Xavier Pleasure Ridge Park  POSTPONED
Adair County Taylor County  
Boone County Valley   
Collins West Jessamine  
Doss Western  
Meade County Barren County  

INDIANA

Brownstown Central Lawrenceburg  
Greensburg Charlestown  
Paoli Clarksville   
Corydon Central Salem  
Mitchell Eastern (Pekin)  
Jennings County Martinsville  
Mooresville Madison  
Providence Union County  
Rock Creek North Central  
Rushville Scottsburg  
East Central Silver Creek  
Perry Central Springs Valley   

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags