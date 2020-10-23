LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is officially underway in Kentucky and Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.
Below are all the final scores for Week 10. Click here to see highlights from both sides of the river.
KENTUCKY
|Fern Creek
|27
|Southern
|0
|FINAL
|Elizabethtown
|Bardstown
|POSTPONED
|Male
|Bullitt East
|Holy Cross
|Campbellsville
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|Western Hills
|Butler
|duPont Manual
|Trinity
|Eastern
|POSTPONED
|Kentucky Country Day
|Eminence
|Central
|Franklin County
|Oldham County
|George Rogers Clark
|Bullitt Central
|Iroquois
|Trimble County
|Morgan County
|Thomas Nelson
|Nelson County
|North Bullitt
|Atherton
|Central Hardin
|North Hardin
|Jeffersontown
|Seneca
|Waggener
|Shelby County
|John Hardin
|Spencer County
|St. Xavier
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|POSTPONED
|Adair County
|Taylor County
|Boone County
|Valley
|Collins
|West Jessamine
|Doss
|Western
|Meade County
|Barren County
INDIANA
|Brownstown Central
|Lawrenceburg
|Greensburg
|Charlestown
|Paoli
|Clarksville
|Corydon Central
|Salem
|Mitchell
|Eastern (Pekin)
|Jennings County
|Martinsville
|Mooresville
|Madison
|Providence
|Union County
|Rock Creek
|North Central
|Rushville
|Scottsburg
|East Central
|Silver Creek
|Perry Central
|Springs Valley
