LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is officially underway in Kentucky and Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.
Below are all the final scores for Week 8. Click here to see highlights from both sides of the river.
KENTUCKY
|Male
|64
|Southern
|0
|FINAL
|Jeffersontown
|Atherton
|Marion County
|Bardstown
|North Hardin
|21
|Belfry
|20
|FINAL
|Nelson County
|Breckinridge County
|Taylor County
|Campbellsville
|Barren County
|Central Hardin
|St. Xavier
|DeSales
|Fairdale
|Doss
|Collins
|East Jessamine
|Bullitt Central
|Eastern
|Frankfort
|Eminence
|Bullitt East
|Fern Creek
|Bethlehem
|Holy Cross
|Moore
|John Hardin
|Berea
|KY Country Day
|Oldham County
|Madison Central
|Elizabethtown
|Meade County
|North Bullitt
|28
|South Oldham
|0
|FINAL
|Butler
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|Gallatin County
|Shawnee
|North Oldham
|Shelby County
|Valley
|Spencer County
|Lincoln County
|Wayne County
|Green County
|Thomas Nelson
|Ballard
|Trinity
|Central
|Waggener
|Hart County
|Warren Central
INDIANA
Floyd Central
|42
|Bedford North Lawrence
|14
|FINAL
|Brownstown Central
|Silver Creek
|Charlestown
|Salem
|Corydon Central
|Clarksville
|Scottsburg
|60
|Eastern Pekin
|0
|FINAL
|Jeffersonville
|Jennings County
|Madison
|New Albany
|Paoli
|46
|Mitchell
|40
|FINAL
|Milan
|Providence
|Edinburgh
|42
|Rock Creek
|0
|FINAL
