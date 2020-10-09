First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is officially underway in Kentucky and Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.

Below are all the final scores for Week 8. Click here to see highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Male 64Southern 0 FINAL
Jeffersontown Atherton  
Marion County Bardstown   
North Hardin 21 Belfry 20  FINAL
Nelson County Breckinridge County  
Taylor County Campbellsville  
Barren County Central Hardin  
St. Xavier  DeSales   
Fairdale Doss   
Collins  East Jessamine   
Bullitt Central  Eastern  
Frankfort Eminence   
Bullitt East   Fern Creek  
Bethlehem  Holy Cross   
Moore  John Hardin   
Berea  KY Country Day   
Oldham County  Madison Central  
Elizabethtown  Meade County   
North Bullitt  28South Oldham  0 FINAL
Butler  Pleasure Ridge Park   
Gallatin County  Shawnee  
North Oldham  Shelby County   
Valley  Spencer County  
Lincoln County Wayne County  
Green County  Thomas Nelson  
Ballard  Trinity    
Central  Waggener  
Hart County   Warren Central   

INDIANA

Floyd Central

 42 Bedford North Lawrence 14  FINAL 
Brownstown Central Silver Creek  
Charlestown  Salem  
Corydon Central Clarksville  
Scottsburg 60Eastern Pekin  0 FINAL
Jeffersonville Jennings County  
Madison New Albany  
Paoli 46Mitchell 40 FINAL
Milan Providence  
Edinburgh 42Rock Creek  0 FINAL

