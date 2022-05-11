LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The second no-hitter of the 2022 Major League Baseball season belongs to a former University of Louisville Cardinal.
Rookie pitcher Reid Detmers, called up late last season, accomplished the feat in his 11th MLB start. He struck out 2 and walked one in a 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
When Yandy Diaz grounded out to short, Detmers' teammates shot out of the dugout to race to him near the pitchers' mound. His 108-pitch effort was the 12th no-hitter in franchise history.
The bid was nearly foiled in the seventh inning, when first-baseman Jared Walsh bobbled a grounder and Brett Phillips reached safely. The official scorer ruled the play an error.
“Getting the last out was the coolest part,” Detmers said. “It’s just something I’ve dreamed ever since I was a little kid. I didn’t think it would ever happen. . . . “I was just trying to get ahead. I couldn’t tell you much more. I was just trying to get outs. When I got two strikes on the last hitter, I was shaking a little bit. But other than that, I tried to keep myself pretty calm.”
Detmers was a star at Louisville, where he was an All-American in 2019 and in 2020, a season halted by COVID. He finished his career fourth all-time in strikeouts before being taken by the Angels with the No. 10 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft by the Angels.
In his 10 prior starts with the Angels, he'd gone 2-4 with an ERA of 6.33. The Elias Sports Bureau reported that it was the third-highest ERA for a pitcher who threw a no-hitter since the stat was first kept in 1913. This season, he was 1-1 with an ERA of 5.32.
🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀@RDetmers with HISTORY‼️#L1C4 | #ProCards pic.twitter.com/hZAoRkJVfn— Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) May 11, 2022
"He had a much better mound presence tonight. He just looked and felt the part,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “Hopefully we are going to get a lot of residue of that in the future, because he's capable of that. Maybe not of no-hitters, I’m just saying that’s how he should pitch. That’s what he should look like more often.”
Detmers, just a couple of months shy of his 23rd birthday, is the youngest pitcher in franchise history to throw a no-hitter, and the youngest MLB pitcher to do it since 2006.
