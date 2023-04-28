LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time since 2008, a quarterback from the University of Kentucky has been selected in the NFL Draft.
Will Levis was taken by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday evening.
Levis is only the seventh UK quarterback to be selected in the NFL Draft. Last season, Levis threw for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and had 10 interceptions.
The 6-foot-3-inche quarterback was projected in the first round in mock drafts heading into the draft, but ultimately ended up in Tennessee as a second round selection.
