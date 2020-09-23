LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- High School athletics in Jefferson County have been postponed in the wake of the announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency for the city and a county-wide curfew for 72 hours.
That was cited for the postponement of Friday's annual football game between Trinity and St. Xavier. Both teams have an open date Friday, Oct. 2, and will plan on playing the game then at St. Xavier. The varsity soccer game between the two schools, scheduled for Wednesday night, was postponed without a makeup date.
Jefferson County Public Schools canceled all practices and games Wednesday. As for whether or not there will be further cancellations, JCPS spokesperson Renee Murphy said the district is keeping a close eye on the situation.
Trinity head football coach Bob Beatty was sitting outside Marshall Stadium when practice was scheduled to get going around 3 p.m. Wednesday. He found out about the cancellation of practice and the postponement of the game earlier in the afternoon.
"It's one of those things I try to teach our team," Beatty said. "You can't control it. You make your plans and you move on. It's just one of those things, you know. Nothing new for this time of year and what this year has brought to us, so you take it in stride. There's no use getting upset about it. You start planning for possibly when the next time you can practice and possibly the next time you can play."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.