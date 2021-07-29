LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First Tee of Louisville and District 25 Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart teamed up this week to bring the game of golf to some kids who may not be exposed to the game otherwise.
The week-long event at Bobby Nichols Golf Course in southwest Jefferson County had about 25 kids sign up for the experience.
“I wanted to make sure children in southwest Jefferson County have the same opportunity as children in other parts of Louisville,” Stewart said.
The lessons are rooted in golf, but the goal to have the lessons translate to life away from the course.
“We always start with respect. Obviously respecting themselves, each other, their equipment, which they get the first day, and the golf course. Then we move on to sportsmanship, honesty, integrity. So, things they can use at home, on the golf course, just in everyday life,” said First Tee Program Director Blake Hardesty.
Golf and golf lessons can be costly, but First Tee is trying to offset that and allow access for all.
“They’re $50 for six weeks, with scholarships available for anybody that needs it. All they need to do is indicate they need one,” Hardesty said.
“When they sign up, if they don’t have golf equipment, we have a lot of donations, we cut down (the clubs) and grip form to their size, so they get a basic starter set, so it at least gets some clubs in their hands," he said. "And those are theirs to keep up until they can trade them in once they outgrow them or they can pass them on.”
Kids 7-18 can participate in the program, which will run through October. For more information, you can read more at FirstTeeLouisville.org
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved