LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — When John Calipari and Mark Few finally agreed the time had come for the University of Kentucky and Gonzaga to begin a basketball series, they were so excited about the idea they committed to playing a half-dozen times.
The Wildcats have to hope the next five years are more enjoyable than their first experience with the Zags.
After falling behind by 18 points early in the second half, the Wildcats rallied to within four and then stumbled down the stretch, losing 88-72 Sunday night at Spokane (Wash.) Arena. Kentucky never led.
In the battle of all-American front-court players, Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Oscar Tshiebwe both delivered.
Despite dealing with foul trouble and lingering effects from his healing left knee, Tshiebwe led the Wildcats with 20 points and 15 rebounds in 28 minutes. Jacob Toppin had 16 for UK.
Timme punished Kentucky with 22 points and 7 rebounds. But he had more help. Two other Zags — Rasir Bolton (24) and Julian Strawther (20) — had at least 20.
Kentucky was outrebounded, 39-29, and the Wildcats made only 39.1% of their field goal attempts. They were 6 for 25 from distance.
The loss figures to drop the fourth-ranked Wildcats out of the Top 10 when the new Associated Press Top 25 is released Monday at noon. The Wildcats also lost a double overtime game to Michigan State last Tuesday.
Gonzaga started the game making consecutive shots from distance — the first by Rasir Bolton, the second by Julian Strawther.
Kentucky did not make a 3-pointer the entire first half. Six different Wildcats attempted 10 shots from distance. Kentucky did not make any.
They were fortunate they only trailed by 16, primarily because the Zags turned the ball over 10 times.
The Wildcats will play their next two at home, with North Florida visiting Rupp Arena Wednesday and Bellarmine coming to Lexington Nov. 29. Kentucky’s next game against a ranked opponent is likely to be against UCLA Dec. 17.
