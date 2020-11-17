LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools will temporarily suspend winter sports practice and competition because of COVID-19.
In a Tuesday news release, the district says the suspension will begin immediately and continue until at least Dec. 1 with no competition scheduled on Dec. 7. HCS will make a decision on whether to lift the suspension after that date, according to the release.
Winter sports include archery, high school and middle school basketball, high school bowling, cheerleading, swimming and wrestling. High school football will continue practice and postseason play "under strict guidelines provided by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association," according to the district.
"The number of COVID-19 positive tests continues to increase in our community,” HCS Superintendent Teresa Morgan said in a statement. “We feel that this decision is in the best interest of our student-athletes, our coaches and our families."
As of Monday, Hardin County's COVID-19 incidence rate was one of the highest in Kentucky with 71.1 new cases per 100,000 residents per day based on a seven-day rolling average.
Like most counties throughout the state, Hardin County remains in the "red zone" with a COVID-19 incidence rate above 25 new daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents.
Hardin County Schools transitioned to distance learning Nov. 2 and will continue through at least the Thanksgiving holiday. The district has reported three new COVID-19 cases among students and four new cases among staff so far this week, with 12 employees currently quarantined, according to data published by the state.
