LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trentyn Flowers, one of the most-anticipated recruits of Kenny Payne's second University of Louisville basketball team, will not play for the Cardinals. He announced in a social media post Monday that he'll play professional basketball in Australia instead.
Flowers, who was one of the top-ranked players in the Class of 2024, reclassified to play for the Cardinals and was one of Payne's top recruiting targets from the time he took over as head coach at Louisville.
He was a five-star small forward out of Charlotte, North Carolina, Combine Academy and chose Louisville over Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Kansas and North Carolina.
Sources close to the program said Flowers had been one of the team's better players over the summer but received a lucrative offer that was difficult to turn down.
"Those that know me know my biggest dream has always been to play in the NBA," Flowers said in a statement posted to his social media accounts. "Recently, I've been blessed with the opportunity of a lifetime – to play professional basketball in Australia and take another big step towards my NBA dream. This was not an easy decision, because playing for Louisville was also a dream of mine."
Payne still has a talented roster, but the defection of Flowers just days before classes start at UofL is a disappointment and will temper some expectations.
"Earlier today, Trentyn and his family informed me of his decision to pursue a professional career overseas," Payne said. "We're certainly disappointed in his decision and the timing. We fully believe in the University of Louisville's ability to help student-athletes reach their goals, including to play at the highest levels of professional basketball – and we're confident that Trentyn could have achieved his dreams by making Louisville his home. However, we wish Trentyn and his family well in all of their future endeavors."
Flowers said he appreciated his short time in Louisville.
"While my time in Louisville has been short, it has been an amazing experience and I can't thank you all enough," he said. "The coaching staff has been very supportive and has helped me tremendously this summer, and playing alongside such tremendous players was really inspiring."
