LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team is not the only team putting pressure on Auburn at the top of the Southeastern Conference standings.
Arkansas has been playing even better than the Wildcats, rallying from an 0-3 start to pull into fourth place with an 11-4 record. The Razorbacks have defeated Auburn, Tennessee and Louisiana State although they are only a 6-seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest projected NCAA Tournament bracket at ESPN.com.
Tickets are priced from $168 to $700 at StubHub.com. Students have already moved into line to enter Bud Walton Arena.
The game sparkles as the game of the day in college basketball, a contest that will have a major impact on the SEC standings and seeding for the NCAA Tournament.
Will the Wildcats be without injured guards Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington for the third consecutive game?
Tune in Saturday. Neither Wheeler nor Washington is listed as a starter in the Wildcats’ official game notes.
Time/Place: Saturday, 2 p.m.; Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas.
TV: CBS — Brad Nessler, play by play; Pete Gillen, analyst.
Records: Kentucky improved to 23-5 and 12-3 in the Southeastern Conference with back-to-back home wins over Alabama and Louisiana State. Arkansas has won 12 of its last 13 to improve to 22-6 and 11-4.
The Last Time: The teams have not played this season. The Razorbacks won 81-80 in Rupp Arena last season.
The Ratings: UK is ranked No. 6 in the AP poll but No. 3 in Ken Pomeroy’s computer power formula and the NCAA Net rating. Arkansas is No. 18 in the AP poll, No. 20 in KenPom and No. 24 in Net.
The Quote: Arkansas coach Eric Musselman was asked about the environment that he expects for the Razorbacks’ game with UK:
"The ticket requests right now are through the roof, as it was against Auburn. I told the team last night that they'll probably see an environment on campus starting on Friday in anticipation of the game on Saturday. It’s not just going to be Saturday where the environment is like that, it probably will start on Friday."
The News: This game should be Sweet Sixteen or even Elite Eight quality. Four of Kentucky’s five losses have been on the road. The Wildcats need a performance similar to the one they delivered at Kansas. Arkansas has lost at home once this season: to Vanderbilt, 75-74, on Jan. 4.
The Matchup That Matters: Guard J.D. Notae is the player the Wildcats need to defend. He’s the Razorbacks’ primary three-point shooter and also has the highest assist rate. Notae, who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, has scored double figures every game this season and has averaged nearly 19 point over the last 10 games.
Strengths: According to KenPom, the Razorbacks play the most efficient defense in SEC-only games. SEC teams have made less than 29% of their three-point shots. Kentucky ranks first in the SEC in offensive efficiency, effective field goal percentage, turnover rate and three-point shooting.
Weaknesses: Arkansas’s two-point field goal percentage ranks 13th in the SEC at 47%. The Wildcats rank 11th in the league in getting to the foul line.
Tasty Tidbits: Kentucky has won on its last three trips to Fayetteville. This is the Wildcats’ fourth consecutive game against an opponent in the top 25 of the Net rankings. The Razorbacks lead the nation in free throws attempted and made. The Razorbacks have gained 70 spots in the Net rankings over the last 13 games. Musselman dines heavily in the transfer portal. Nine of the Razorbacks’ 14 players started their careers at other colleges.
Prediction: Kentucky 79, Arkansas 75.
