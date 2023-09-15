LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another game, another Saturday when the University of Kentucky football team is favored by more than three touchdowns.
On Saturday, the Wildcats will play their third non-conference game before starting a string of eight consecutive Southeastern Conference games when the Akron Zips visit. It will be UK's first night game in 2023.
Akron is coached by Joe Moorhead, a former offensive coordinator at Penn State and Oregon, who was the head coach at Mississippi State in 2018-19. The Zips compete in the Mid-American Conference and have not posted a winning season since 2015.
The Time: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky.
Where To Watch/Listen: TV — ESPNU Courtney Lyle, play by play; Hutson Mason, analyst; UK Sports Network, 840 AM, WHAS Tom Leach, play by play; Jeff Piecoro, analyst; Dick Gabriel, sidelines.
The Line: Kentucky favored by 26 points; Over/under 49.
The Last Time: UK defeated the Zips, 47-10, in Lexington in 2010.
The Series: That was the only time the programs have met.
The Records: The Wildcats are 2-0 with victories over Ball State and Eastern Kentucky; Akron is 1-1, losing a road game to Temple by three points before outlasting FCS program Morgan State, 24-21, last weekend at home. The Zips finished 2-10 last season, losing to Michigan State, 52-0, and to Tennessee, 63-6.
Player to Watch Akron: The quarterback that Moorhead settles on. D.J. Irons started the Temple game but threw a late interception that led to the Zips' loss. Although Irons played against Morgan State, Jeff Undercuffler Jr. got most of the snaps, completing 18 of 25 passes for 209 yards but three interceptions. Undercuffler was also ejected from a game last season for yelling at the officials from the sidelines.
Player to Watch Kentucky: Halfback Ray Davis ranks fourth in the SEC in rushing with 164 yards on 26 carries.
Sideline Storylines:
- UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen is expected to call plays Saturday after going to the hospital on Sunday because of an undisclosed medical condition.
- Akron linebacker CJ Nunnally was named Mid-American Conference defensive player of the week for causing a fumble late in the fourth quarter that led to the Zips' victory over Morgan State. He also had three tackles for loss in that game.
- Akron was picked to finish sixth in the seven-team East Division of the MAC.
- The Zips' defense awards a Turnover Tire to any defensive player who creates a turnover. Goodyear tire company is based in Akron.
- Kentucky has won its last 18 non-conference regular season games. Only Georgia has a longer streak.
- Although UK quarterback Devin Leary ranks sixth in the SEC in passing yards per game with 270, he ranks 14th in QB rating at 144.72, in part because he has thrown an interception in both games.
- Tayvion Robinson (seventh) and Dane Key (12th) both rank in the top 15 in receiving yards per game in the SEC, combining for three touchdown catches.
- Kentucky's Barion Brown leads the SEC and ranks third nationally in average kickoff return yardage at 45.67. Brown has also returned a pair of punts for 47 yards.
The Quote: UK defensive coordinator Brad White, talking about Akron coach Joe Moorhead:
"Coach Moorhead is such a good offensive mind. He's beyond creative. I remember, it was my second SEC game that I called as a coordinator. He ate my lunch that day.
"I've always had such great respect for him. He throws a lot at you. I hope I've grown as a play caller since 2019 and can help the guys be in good spots. But I have the upmost respect for him and his staff. We've got a big challenge."
The Pick: UK 37, Akron 14.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.