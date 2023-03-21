FINISHED NCAA FLOOR AT YUM CENTER 3-21-2023 (1).JPG

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Piece by piece, the NCAA Tournament basketball court was installed Tuesday morning at the KFC Yum! Center.

It took about an hour and a half to install the court on which Alabama, San Diego State, Creighton and Princeton will compete for a spot in the Final Four.

Alabama will play San Diego State at 6:30 p.m. Friday followed by Creighton and Princeton around 9 p.m. The winners will play in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

"It's a lot of activity with fans coming in from all around the country — media, student-athletes — and really just a lot going on in our hotels, restaurants and a lot of spending going on," said Eric Granger, general manager of the KFC Yum! Center.

IMAGES | NCAA Tournament floor installed at Louisville's KFC Yum! Center

1 of 37

Businesses nearby, especially the ones on Museum Row, are ready for the crowds. The Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory is anticipating a busier-than-normal weekend.

The tournament is expected to make a $15 million economic impact on the city.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.