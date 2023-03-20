LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The NCAA Tournament is expected to bring thousands of fans to Louisville this week, creating a big economic impact for businesses.
Alabama, San Diego State, Creighton and Princeton will compete at the KFC Yum! Center for a spot in the Final Four. The Sweet 16 round is being played on Friday, while the Elite Eight match up is scheduled for Sunday at the arena in downtown Louisville.
The Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory is expecting to hit a home run with sports fans this weekend thanks to the NCAA basketball tournament games.
"People sometimes forget Louisville is a great sports town," said Andrew Soliday, market director of Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory. "We've got Louisville Slugger, we've got Churchill Downs, we got Muhammad Ali...how iconic is that? So for people to come here and see something that is uniquely Louisville is just very exciting."
With Museum Row just a few blocks down from the KFC Yum! Center, West Main Street is expecting a lot of visitors from the four tournament teams coming from across the country.
"Probably Thursday is when we are going to start to see that ramp up within the city, but that in between day on Saturday, we are probably going to see a lot of fans come through our doors," Soliday said.
In addition to basketball fans, it is also spring break for many students around the Louisville area. The Kentucky Science Center has been ready for weeks.
"Especially here on Museum Row with so many great attractions in such close proximity to one another," said Amy Parish with the Kentucky Science Center. "We often see walk-by traffic as being a driver during these times."
Further down the road in Nulu, businesses are not only expecting a rush from basketball fans, but also a crowd for Bock Fest on Saturday. It's the only day when a tournament game won't be hosted at the arena.
"We know it is just going to be tourists galore and tourists usually spend some money at local businesses so we're thrilled," said Mo McKnight Howe with Revelry Boutique Gallery.
Revelry Boutique Gallery expects many of its visitors to be first timers, hoping the guests will want to take back a piece of what the city has to offer.
"We want them to have a memorable experience, a positive experience and really help support local artists and local businesses," McKnight Howe said.
The Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory already has more than a thousand reservations for Saturday.
"Having the tournament in town is just fantastic and it is such a great financial impact to our city," Soliday said. "We're really excited to have it out this weekend."
