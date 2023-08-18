LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University is giving a big raise to basketball coach Mike Woodson.
In a release, the athletic department said Woodson has earned a $1 million per year raise on the contract he originally signed in 2021.
Woodson will earn an average of $4.2 million a year for the remaining four years of his contract. The raise makes him the third-highest paid coach in the Big Ten, behind Tom Izzo of Michigan State and Brad Underwood of Illinois.
"Upon his arrival, Coach Woodson immediately re-inserted our program into the national conversation both in terms of an elevated level of success on the court and in recruiting," said IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson in a statement. "I believe under Coach Woodson’s leadership, we have positioned the program to compete at the highest levels in recruiting, which in turn will enable us to compete at the highest levels within the Big Ten and in the NCAA Tournament.”
In his first two seasons, Woodson guided the Hoosier program to its first back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in a decade and compiled a 44-26 overall record. His 2022-23 team earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, IU’s highest NCAA seed in 11 years.
In doing that, Woodson has remade Indiana's roster and lifted its national perception. He has landed back-to-back Top 20 recruiting classes, and his late addition of 5-star forward Mackenzie Mgabako this past spring marked the second McDonald's All-American he has brought to campus.
As well, earlier this year IU had multiple players taken in a single NBA Draft for the first time since 2017, with Trayce Jackson-Davis going to Golden State and Jalen Hood-Shafino to the Los Angeles Lakers.
