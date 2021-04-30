LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is experiencing an umpire shortage for high school baseball and softball, causing many schools to cancel games.
Now, the Indiana High School Athletic Association is trying to recruit new umpires. according to a report from Fox59.
The IHSAA said this isn't a new problem, but the COVID-19 pandemic is making the issue worse as it's caused many officials to take the year off.
IHSAA said games will be canceled until there are more umpires.
In an effort to recruit, the association is offering new umpires a free license, waiving fees and giving a free three-year mentorship program.
Anyone interesting in being an umpire can find information to sign up here.
