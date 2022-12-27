LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana University men's basketball player used his NIL money toward a Christmas gift for his sister.
Junior guard Anthony Leal used his money to pay off his sister's student loans.
"Some folks have negative opinions about NIL," Leal said in a social media post. "But without it, things like this wouldn't be possible."
Some folks have negative opinions about NIL. But without it, things like this wouldn’t be possible…😊 https://t.co/fPxYGxzWoz— Anthony Leal (@anthonyl3al) December 25, 2022
According to The Daily Hoosier, his sister, Lauren, was a college basketball player at DePauw University. A video posted on social media shows the surprise came in a card on Christmas. Anthony Leal watched from across the room as his sister read his message out loud.
"Hey, sis, I wanted to let you know how much I look up to you and admire who you are," he wrote. "Your soul is beautiful, and you are the best role model ever. There is no doubt that I have made it to where I am today because of you."
She continued to read the message as she realized the gift she was getting.
"Someone like you deserves no burdens or restrictions in life, and I feel like the best way to help you with that is by ..."
Lauren Leal gasped and looked at her brother after reading that he was paying off her student loans.
"I don't even know how much that is," she said to her brother.
"I do," he responded. "It's zero now." A
After gathering her composure, Lauren Leal walked across the room to give her brother a big hug and apologize for only getting him a pair of shorts for Christmas.
Lauren Leal later wrote on social media: "Never in my life have I felt this level of shock. I was so stunned and absolutely speechless before my tears flowed. Saying “thank you” will genuinely never be enough!"
Never in my life have I felt this level of shock. I was so stunned and absolutely speechless before my tears flowed. Saying “thank you” will genuinely never be enough! Merry Christmas✝️ https://t.co/4nTssc2KQ3— Lauren Leal (@leallauren3) December 25, 2022
